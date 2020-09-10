Andrew Gillum speaks out in ‘raw’ interview with Tamron Hall

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum is breaking his silence.

The 41-year-old husband and father hadn’t spoken publically since a wild night several months ago at a Miami Beach hotel. But he sat down with syndicated TV host Tamron Hall for an interview that will air Monday. Part of it aired Thursday on “Good Morning America” and you can see a clip at the top of this page.

Gillum, a rising star in the Democratic party, came within striking distance of the governor’s mansion during a hotly contestant race with Ron DeSantis in 2018, losing by less than half a percentage point.

He was later floated as a possible vice president contender, but behind the scenes, Gillum’s life was unraveling.

In the early hours of March 13, police found him inebriated in a Miami Beach hotel room with two other men.

A photo of Gillum in a compromising position was leaked for the world to see.

Gillum denied taking methamphetamines but checked in a rehab facility for treatment of alcoholism and depression.

Now six months later he is making his first television appearance.

“He goes there, we go there [in the interview],” Hall says. “There were no rules to this. It was more about a raw, real interview that he provided and I think it will be one of the most compelling things that people will see.”

Gillum talks about the night that changed his life. He credits therapy with getting him to a better place, as well as his wife, who is also sitting down with Hall.