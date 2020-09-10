NFL player used PPP loan at Hard Rock casino and on luxury items, feds say

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – An NFL player has been arrested as part of a federal fraud investigation.

Investigators say that Josh Bellamy, a wide receiver from St. Petersburg who was released by the New York Jets earlier this week, was among a group of people who filed fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan applications for more than $24 million.

He has been charged in South Florida federal court with wire and bank fraud in addition to conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud.

Bellamy allegedly got more than a million dollars for his own company, Drip Entertainment.

Investigators say he then bought $104,000 worth of luxury goods from designers like Dior and Gucci.

They also allege that he spent more than $62,000 of the loan at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Broward.

Bellamy is accused of trying to get PPP loans for family members and associates.

The payments were part of the CARES Act, a federal law enacted in late March to provide emergency financial assistance to millions of Americans suffering the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to Bellamy, 10 others were charged in the investigation and eight of them are from South Florida.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the other 10 defendants allegedly involved in this scheme whose complaints were previously unsealed are: