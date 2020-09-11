Florida allows bars to reopen at 50% capacity starting Monday

MIAMI – State officials announced on Thursday night that bars in Florida will be allowed to reopen at 50% occupancy starting on Monday.

Halsey Beshears, Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation secretary, made the announcement on Twitter.

“In meetings with hundreds of owners of bars and breweries across the state, I’ve heard their stories of struggle, and I’ve observed their serious commitment to making health and safety a continuing priority in their businesses,” Beshears said in a statement.

While local governments are allowed to adopt requirements that are stricter than the state’s requirements, bars will not be allowed to reopen in Miami-Dade and Broward counties yet.

President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis have said the reopening plan by phases will be based on data. According to the Florida Department of Health, the data allowed for phase 1 to take effect in Florida took effect on May 4 and for phase 2 on June 5.

Miami-Dade and Broward counties' recovery has been slower. According to the FDOH, phase 1 took effect on May 18 in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Neither one has continued to phase 2.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez said Wednesday bars and nightclubs in Miami-Dade will not be allowed to reopen until there is a coronavirus vaccine available. Nightclub owners in Miami Beach are asking Gimenez to reassess the situation.

Mayor Dale Holness said Wednesday the coronavirus testing positivity rate in Broward County was just slightly below 5%, but Phase 2 requires a minimum of 14 days.

We are rescinding amended EO 20-09 from DBPR as of Monday. Starting Monday, all bars will be reopened at 50% occupancy. pic.twitter.com/YqQR2MkJpR — HalseyBeshears (@HalseyBeshears) September 10, 2020