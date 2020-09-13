Deputies investigating deadly shooting near Pompano Beach Walmart

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating a deadly shooting.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a call came in of a shooting in the area of 1950 Northeast 49th Street in Pompano Beach.

The address is located across the street from a Walmart Supercenter.

When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital by Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies have not provided any information regarding a possible suspect or person of interest.

The identity of the victim has also not been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.