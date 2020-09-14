WATCH LIVE: Miami-Dade School Board meets after nixing online learning platform

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Schools Board is meeting virtually Monday after cutting ties with the K12 online learning platform.

Among the issues the School Board is taking up is whether to direct M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho to create a district-wide distance learning and remote work policy.

If the action proposed by School Board Member Susie Castillo is passed, Carvalho would have until Oct. 14 to report back to the Board at the Personnel, Student, School, and Community Support Committee meeting.

School Board Member Maria Teresa Rojas has also proposed to direct Carvalho and the School Board attorney to work together to research and analyze the “financial, legal, operational and instructional feasibility of establishing a parental choice option for online school house learning centers in Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) utilizing the My School Online Model pursuant to the four guiding principles of the reopening of schools.”

A report back to the Board would be required by Sept. 24.