Old military device found buried in South Florida man’s yard

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – A Miami Shores resident was having some landscaping done when he found an old military device that could date all the way back to the Civil War in his yard.

Police evacuated the area as a precaution Monday afternoon, and the Miami-Dade Bomb Squad responded. But there is believed to be no threat to the community and people have been let back into the neighborhood.

“The bomb squad contacted the military who responded and indicated that it is a very old, possible Civil War-era device,” said Lt. David Golt of the Miami Shores Police Department. “The military has removed the device. It is unknown at this time if it would still be active. The scene is being re-opened.”

Jason Alderman lives at 357 NE 97th St. and sent Local 10 News photos of the device that can be seen at the top of this page.

