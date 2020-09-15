BSO deputies appear in court, want charges from rough arrest of 15-year-old Delucca Rolle dismissed

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies behind the rough arrest of a 15-year-old boy, one of which has since been fired, appeared virtually in a South Florida courtroom on Tuesday.

They argued though their attorneys that the force they used on Delucca Rolle was self-defense.

“The issue is whether they stood their ground,” said Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony. “We do not have a policy in place that would provide deputies with the opportunity to slam his head into the ground, especially under those circumstances.”

Christopher Krikovitch, who was relieved of duty, and BSO Sgt. Gregory Lacerra are trying to get their misdemeanor charges dismissed.

The arrest took place in Tamarac, with video showing Rolle’s face being slammed into the pavement during the incident.

The deputies were responding to reports of a group of teens fighting outside a McDonald’s restaurant.

Attorneys argued that the scene was hostile and there had already been dozens of reports of violence leading up to this takedown.

“The state wants everyone to believe that these were just students that were being picked up after school, but that’s not the case,” said Eric Schwartzreich, attorney for Lacerra. “This was a plaza where deputies had been injured. Where deputies had been hurt. Where students engaged in fights numerous times.”

The state and defense attorneys went back and forth on which witnesses can testify and what evidence matters in the case.

Prosecutors will need to prove that the deputies were not acting in defense of self or others at the time in order for the case to move forward.