Private plane skids off runway at Executive Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A private plane with 8 people aboard registered in Sarasota missed the runway at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport Saturday.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Department was dispatched to the airport at 11:44 a.m. after the call came in of an “aircraft down.”

The Piper PA -31 that missed the runway at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport on Saturday. (WPLG)

The Piper PA-31-350 plane’s pilot had reported issues on approach to the airport as it was attempting to land on Runway 13, then veered off into the grass upon making a hard landing.

1 female passenger sustained minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident, according to the FAA.