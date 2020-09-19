89ºF

Private plane skids off runway at Executive Airport

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

Private plane in grass after missing the runway at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.
Private plane in grass after missing the runway at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. (WPLG)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A private plane with 8 people aboard registered in Sarasota missed the runway at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport Saturday.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Department was dispatched to the airport at 11:44 a.m. after the call came in of an “aircraft down.”

The Piper PA -31 that missed the runway at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport on Saturday.
The Piper PA -31 that missed the runway at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport on Saturday. (WPLG)

The Piper PA-31-350 plane’s pilot had reported issues on approach to the airport as it was attempting to land on Runway 13, then veered off into the grass upon making a hard landing.

1 female passenger sustained minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident, according to the FAA.

