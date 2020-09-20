Man airlifted to Ryder Trauma after bitten by shark in Keys

MARATHON, Fla. – An Atlanta man was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center Sunday morning after he was bitten in the shoulder by a shark while snorkeling near the Overseas Highway, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies. The injury was described by rescue personnel as “severe.”

Andrew Charles Eddy, 30, was snorkeling on a reef along with family on a private boat.

Witnesses said the man was attacked almost immediately after entering the water at Sombrero Key Light.

While investigating the incident, the Sheriff’s Office received information from boaters that they had previously seen a bull shark in the area. The shark was described by witnesses as eight- to 10-feet in length.

Investigators said there was no fishing or chumming in the water near where the group was snorkeling.

No one else was injured.

Eddy was airlifted by Trauma Star air ambulance to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial. His condition, as of Sunday afternoon, was not known.

Marathon is 50 miles north of Key West.