Man killed in alleged armed robbery attempt at Sunrise gas station

SUNRISE, Fla. – Police in Sunrise are investigating an early morning shooting at a Valero gas station.

According to authorities, a call came in just after 5 a.m. Sunday in regard to an armed robbery in-progress at 2400 West Sunrise Blvd, the gas station’s address.

Deputies said upon arrival, they located the suspected subject suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at a McDonalds restaurant next to the gas station.

The subject was pronounced dead at the hospital after being transported by rescue workers.

Local 10 News spoke with a man that identified himself as the owner of the gas station.

That man spoke with Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies on scene, who told him that someone entered the gas station for what was believed to be an attempted armed robbery.

According to the owner, the clerk fired back in self-defense, striking the subject.

The clerk is fine, the owner said.

Authorities have not said if the subject acted alone.