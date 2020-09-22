King Tides leave parts of South Florida flooded

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – King Tides left parts of South Florida flooded Tuesday.

Local 10 News reporter Sanela Sabovic was in the area of Southeast 12th Street and Cordova Road in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday afternoon – an area known to flood.

Drivers were carefully trying to get through, although Cordova Road was blocked to traffic.

City officials said Tuesday’s tide is about 16 inches higher than predicted due to recent storms and the fact that easterly winds are piling water up the coastline.

City crews are working to build a sea wall along Cordova Road, which is about 2,500 linear feet and roughly 3 feet high.

The sea wall is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

The city has already installed a sea wall along Las Olas and the Isle of Palms Drive. There were pockets of flooding along Las Olas, but none immediately near the sea wall.

The city has also installed 177 tidal valves to reduce tidal flooding and to remove water off the roadways.

Officials are asking residents to report flooding in their area by calling 954-828-8000.

According to city officials, King Tides are tides expected to be within 3 inches of the threshold for inundation in low lying areas.

Below are the anticipated dates for King Tides this year:

September 16 - 25

October 14 - 21

November 13 - 18

December 13 - 15

Click here for more information about King Tides in Fort Lauderdale.

Meanwhile, in Hallandale Beach, officials are expecting next month’s King Tide to be 5-6 inches higher than it was Tuesday.