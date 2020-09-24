Barry U student sits on chair, exposes himself in female’s dorm room, police say

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – A Barry University student is facing charges after a female student told police that the 24-year-old male entered her dorm room in the middle of the night and, when she awoke, she was frightened by what she saw.

Police said it happened last weekend after a group returned to campus Saturday night after eating and drinking at a nearby restaurant where they watched the Miami Heat basketball game.

Later that night came the actions that led to the charges against the Barry University student – named on the arrest form as Georg Simon Simon but on another incident report as Georg Simon Trompler.

Simon Trompler, the victim and another student, identified as a witness, went to the victim’s dormitory room last Saturday night. The witness told police Simon Trompler did leave to go to his own dorm room across the hall.

Then just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, the victim told police she awoke to find the lights on in her room and Simon Trompler sitting in a chair with a shirt on and sweatpants around his ankles.

According to police, the victim said that he was not wearing underwear and his penis was exposed.

She also said that he was masturbating and urinating in a water bottle and on the floor.

The victim told police that her door was unlocked, but closed, and she had not invited the man to return. She told police he eventually left after she told him to go several times. Scared, she said, she then ran to a friend’s dorm room.

The arrest form also states that the victim said Simon Trompler messaged her on Facebook to apologize saying, “I don’t really know what to tell you. I feel so sorry about everything. . . Please let me know if I can do something and please do (not) tell it to too many people.”

When a Miami Shores Police detective went to the victim’s dorm room to speak with her, three notes from Simon Trompler were stuck in the door. The arrest report stated: “All (were) in the same vein as the FB message.”

The victim had said she felt frightened that the fellow student had found her on Facebook given that she had not been in contact with him on the social media site previously. She told police that “she felt that he had been interested in her sexually” the night that the group was out.

When the detective arrived at Simon Trompler’s dorm room, the defendant answered the door and “advised that he had meant no harm and did not know why the victim kicked him out of her room, but that he left when she told him to leave.”

In a statement, Barry University said that it: “took immediate and appropriate action in coordination with the Miami Shores Police Department.”

Simon Trompler faces a charge of burglary (Florida Statute No. 810.02(3)(A)) a second degree felony, and another charge of lewd and lascivious behavior (Florida Statute No. 798.02).

He is out on bond with an arraignment scheduled for Oct. 20.