Police in Southwest Miami-Dade investigating double fatal shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County are investigating a shooting in which two people were killed.

According to authorities, at approximately 5:37 p.m. officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department, Hammocks District received a call in reference to a shooting near Southwest 207th Avenue and 160th Street.

Upon arrival, officers found two people who had been shot. Rescue workers pronounced both, an adult man and adult woman, dead at the scene.

Police said they are not in search of any subjects in reference to the shooting.

Homicide detectives are in the early stages of their investigation.