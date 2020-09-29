Detectives search for woman in white sedan after fatal hit-and-run crash in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Kenyanna Bell died about two days after a driver struck her in Pompano Beach. She was 24. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies had yet to catch the driver on Tuesday afternoon.

The unidentified driver was traveling northbound on North Dixie Highway when Bell was injured at about 9:10 p.m. on Sept. 21 near Northwest Ninth Street. Detectives know a woman in a white sedan stopped to check on her car at a parking lot nearby, deputies said

Bell didn’t recover from her injuries and died at Broward Health North on Sept. 23, deputies said. BSO Traffic Homicide

Detective Carlos De Jesus is asking anyone with information about the woman in the white sedan or about the hit-and-run crash to call 954-321-4840 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.