19-year-old arrested for Lauderhill hit-and-run crash that killed woman, injured 2 young children

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A 19-year-old man is under arrest for his alleged role in a deadly hit and run crash in Lauderhill.

Authorities say he left two children behind after the accident.

SKY 10 was above the scene of a severe crash in Lauderhill after police said the driver of a green BMW crashed into a red SUV, causing it to slam into a light pole.

The vehicle rolled over two times before it came to a stop on its side, with the driver and passenger still trapped inside.

Witnesses and bystanders rushed to the wreck and were able to turn the SUV upright. The driver was rushed to Broward Health in serious condition, and the passenger’s injuries were so critical that despite being airlifted to the hospital, she did not survive.

As Lauderhill police arrived to the scene of the crash, the driver of the green BMW was nowhere in sight. Witnesses watching from a nearby drive-through told investigators the suspect placed two children, who they said were in the car at the time of the crash, into another vehicle, that took off. The driver then walked away before police arrived.

Detectives learned the small children were taken to Northwest Hospital in Margate with injuries. It is there that the children’s mother told police the man behind the wheel was her boyfriend, identified as 19-year-old Decarius Richards, who police later located and arrested Tuesday.

Local 10 News' Roy Ramos went to Richards home to learn more about the crash, where he was met by people who tried to justify his alleged actions.

“He’s young, you feel me? You have to understand. He panicked.”

Then Ramos' and his crew were asked to leave.

Investigators said Richards was driving without a license at the time of the crash. He now faces a number of charges that include child neglect and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

He will be booked into Broward County Jail.