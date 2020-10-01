Police arrest man wanted in Fort Lauderdale spa assault captured on surveillance camera

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police in Broward County have arrested a man that was wanted in a disturbing attack at a Fort Lauderdale spa.

Authorities announced the arrest of 29-year-old Christopher De Vulgt, who has been charged with sexual battery and driving with a suspended license.

Police believe he is the man captured in surveillance video on Sept. 5 trying to sexually assault an employee at Angel Day Spa in Fort Lauderdale.

According to authorities, De Vulgt exposed himself to that female employee before throwing her to the ground and trying to assault her in the spa lobby.

He ran off, and law enforcement had been searching for him since.

At one point, detectives passed out flyers in the area as they searched for the then-unknown subject.