3 dead rodents found in pizzeria, employees with ‘persistent cough’ working with food

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Wow!

State inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation were busy in South Florida last week as 10 kitchens were ordered shut.

Three dead rodents were found inside New York Pizza on Seventh Avenue in Miami.

Even worse, two employees were observed coughing while working with food, according to the inspection report.

Jerk Machine in the Lauderhill Mall and Carl’s Seafood in Lauderdale Lakes were both ordered shut for the third time.

Jerk Machine had rodent, roach and fly issues again, according to its report.

Rodent issues were also spotted in China Gourmet in Lauderhill and Hook Fish and Chicken on the Plantation/Sunrise border.

A Dunkin' and Subway, both in Miami Gardens, were ordered shut due to fly issues.

It’s the second time this Dunkin' was ordered shut for the fly problem.

Roach issues, meanwhile, were found in a Gyroville near the Country Club of Miami and in Aroi Thai/Sushi in Lauderhill.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***SUBWAY

19825 NW 2ND AVENUE

MIAMI GARDDENS

ORDERED SHUT 10/1/20

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Dead insect on premises. Observed 1 dead insect on top of cold holding, that hold all cold cuts at front counter. Employee cleaned area.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 2 live small flying insect sitting on top of plexi glass of the cold holding unit that hold cold cuts, and vegetables. Located at front counter. Observed approximately 3 live small flying insects on the back wall of menu board, observed 1 live small flying insect sitting on the crackers menu board, approximately 40 live small flying insects in the back kitchen areas: sitting on menu board/information board/on the back wall of by hand wash sink/on a clean bowl on a shelf at the three compartment sink/boxes of chips, and boxes of napkins. Observed 13 live small flying insects sitting on different areas of the walls, unused soda dispensary, and menus in the dining area. Observed served approximately 2 live small flying insects in the men’s bathroom.”

***NEW YORK PIZZA

1755 NW 7TH AVENUE

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 9/30/20

18 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Accumulation of dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents, or other pests, in control devices. Observed three dead rodents trapped in glue trap.”

“Employee experiencing persistent sneezing, coughing, runny nose, or discharge from eyes working with food, clean equipment or utensils, and/or unwrapped single-service items. Observed both employees coughing at the time of the inspection.”

“Employee with no hair restraint while engaging in food preparation.”

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately ten plus rodent droppings behind reach in cooler in glue traps in kitchen area.”

“Encrusted material on can opener blade.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use due to being blocked by coffee machine.”

only. Observed small fryer and stove on premises."

***GYROVILLE REALLY FRESH REALLY GREEK

18441 NW 67TH AVENUE

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 9/30/20

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Accumulation of dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents, or other pests, in control devices. Observed multiple dead roaches on trapped device under preparation table located at the front counter.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed one live roach crawling on top of food to go container located next to the food preparation table at the front counter, 10 live roaches underneath of food preparation table at the front counter, 2 live roaches between the wall and front counter, one live roach crawling on three compartment sink area floor in front of the mop sink.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed spinach (58°F - Cold Holding); hummus (55°F - Cold Holding); black olives (56°F - Cold Holding); cut tomatoes (61°F - Cold Holding) located at the front counter, for less than 4 hours as per operator, operator placed the food items under ice.**Repeat Violation**.”

***DUNKIN DONUTS

18801 NW 2ND AVENUE

MIAMI GARDENS

ORDERED SHUT 9/30/20

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 7/5/20 TO 7/9/20

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 5+ live small flying insects, on the wall in the front dining area. Observed approximately 30+ live small flying insects on boxes of paper products, napkins, and cups in the back storage areas. Observed approximately 5 live small flying insects on donut tray in the back area, by the mop sink.”

“Build-up of food debris, dust or dirt on nonfood-contact surface. Observed exterior of donuts holding units has food debris.”

“Coffee filters not stored in a protected manner to prevent contamination. Observed coffee filters sitting on coffee machine at front counter uncovered. Manager placed in closed containers.”

“Dead insects on premises. Observed approximately 10+ dead insects in the front counter reach in Coca Cola cooler. Manager clean the reach in cooler.”

“Multiple shelves under preparation table soiled with food debris.”

“Displayed food not properly protected from contamination. Observed containers of croissants and bagels uncovered on top of an oven. Manager covered all containers.”

“Soda gun soiled.”

***AROI THAI & SUSHI

5943 WEST OAKLAND PARK BLVD.

LAUDERHILL

ORDERED SHUT 9/30/20

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live roach crawling on prep table going behind coffee machine in prep/dishwasher room. 1 live roach crawling on table where ticket machine is stored next to flip top cooler with exposed foods in kitchen. 1 live roach trapped on sticky tape on floor under rack where canned foods are being stored in dry storage room. Operator killed all roaches and sanitized table.”

“Dead roaches on premises. 1 dead roach on bottom shelf of prep table where containers with dry rice are stored in prep/dishwasher room. 1 dead roach on floor by glass door cooler in prep/dishwasher room. 1 dead roach on floor under prep table in prep/dishwasher room. 7 dead roaches trapped on sticky tape on floor under rack where canned foods are being stored in dry storage room. Operator discarded dead roaches, cleaned and sanitized floors and counters.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 4 small flying insects on wall above shelf near ceiling in prep/dishwasher room. 2 small flying insects on wall under shelf near clean knives in prep/dishwasher room. 8 small flying insects landing on exterior of glass door cooler by walk-in cooler in prep/dishwasher room. 4 small flying insects landing in wall adjacent to walk-in cooler next to prep table in prep/dishwasher room. 3 small flying insects landing on clean pots and bust pans stored on shelf over prep table in prep/dishwasher room. Approximately 30 small flying insects landing on plastic wrapped lids and cups; canned foods, shelves and covered containers of flour in dry storage room. 2 small flying insects on wall above hand wash sink in wait station. 2 small flying insects landing on clean cups stored on rack above prep table in prep/dishwasher room. 1 small flying insect landing on rim of cocktail glass stored in shelf at wait station. Operator began spraying small flying insects, washing and sanitizing surfaces, plates, glasses and pans.”

***CARL’S SEAFOOD RESTAURANT AND TAKE OUT

SOUTH LAKES SHOPPING PLAZA

2934 NORTH STATE ROAD 7

LAUDERHILL

ORDERED SHUT 10/1/20

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 8/12/20

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 8/28/18

“Objectionable odors in bathroom or other areas of the establishment. 1) Observed odor by hand wash in prep area. 2) Observed standing water by back door.”

“Unwashed fruits/vegetables stored with ready-to-eat food. 1) Observed unwashed produce stored above cooked rice in walk in cooler. Operator rotated 2) Observed employee plated food stored on top of butter bean by prep table on cook line . Operator removed 3) Observed container with green bananas on floor in walk in cooler. Operator elevated.”

“Juice packaged in the establishment that has not been specifically processed to prevent, reduce, or eliminate the presence of pathogens not bearing a warning label. Observed unlabeled bottles of coconut water in bigger reach in cooler in dining area.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 20 live flies landing on unpeeled sweet potatoes, prep table and cutting board next to three compartment sink Observed 3 live flies landed on clean sanitized cutting board on dish draining racks in kitchen area. 2 live flies landed on raw chicken being prepped.”

“Raw animal food stored over or with unwashed produce. Observed raw shrimp stored above okra in true reach in freezer next to three compartment sink in prep area.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cooked/heated yesterday/on a previous day not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within a total of 6 hours. Food has been cooling overnight. Observed raw chicken 45°-49°F cooling overnight.”

***CHINA GOURMET

5663 WEST OAKLAND PARK BLVD.

LAUDERHILL

ORDERED SHUT 10/1/20

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 7 rodent droppings on the floor behind steam table where empty boxes are stored in kitchen. 1 rodent dropping on the floor under prep table at prep/storage room. 4 rodent droppings on the floor under racks in dry storage area. 7 rodent droppings on top of cans of baby corn and bamboo shoot slice on second shelf of dry storage area. 4 rodent droppings on shelf where bottles of sauces and vinegar are being stored in dry storage area. Approximately 25 rodent droppings on the floor under wok station at cook line . 3 rodent dropping on tray with empty boxes on top at bathroom entrance. 2 rodent droppings on floor under hand wash sink in women’s bathroom. 2 rodent droppings behind toilet in men’s bathroom. 4 rodent droppings under hand wash sink in men’s bathroom.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 5 small flying insects flying around and landing on covered containers of marinated chicken wings stored on prep table in prep area next to cook line . 1 small flying insects landing on cutting board of flip top cooler at cook line . 1 small flying insect landing on shelf above flip top cooler at cook line . Approximately 6 small flying insects landing on inside of marinating tumbler machine by chest freezer in storage area across from three compartment sink. Operator began cleaning and sanitizing interior of tumbler machine.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Accumulation of food and debris under cook line , behind steam table, under all racks in dry storage area and throughout restaurant. Operator began cleaning floors.”

“Food stored on floor. Observed containers with sauce being stored on the floor in walk-in cooler. Observed container with cooking oil being stored on the floor at wok station.”

“Opened employee beverage container in a cold holding unit with food to be served to customers. Opened water bottle stored in top compartment of flip top cooler at cook line where exposed vegetables and raw foods are being held cold.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. at cook line : fried chicken for sweet and sour (63°F - Cold Holding). Per operator foods were removed from walk-in cooler and placed on counter at cook line less than 1 hour ago for the rush hour. Advised operator to use time as a public health control to monitor fried chicken for sweet and sour.”

***JERK MACHINE

4261 NW 12TH STREET

LAUDERHILL

ORDERED SHUT 9/30/20

16 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 1/14/20

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 9/12/19

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 1 live rat in red bucket in hallway next to kitchen area Observed 1 live rat in hole in wall by storage shelves where can items are kept in dry storage next to cookline Observed over 20 rodent droppings between dish draining rack and true reach in cooler Observed over 20 rodent dropping in dry storage area where single service containers are stored. Approximately 20 rodent droppings behind glass doors reach in cooler in kitchen area.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Approximately 20 live flies in box with ripe plantains. Approximately 10 live flies flying around landing on brooms, prep table and clean food containers by exit door upon entering kitchen from service area. Approximately 10 live flies in case of cabbage on floor by storage area Observed over 20 live flies in cases of potatoes and carrots under storage shelves in kitchen area.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live roach on wall behind storage rack with kool aids and uncovered marinade in hallway next to cook line .”

“Dead roaches on premises. 1 dead roach on wall behind storage rack where kool aid and bottles with uncovered marinade.”

“Food stored on floor. Observed case of green cabbage stored on floor in storage area.”

“Grease accumulated on kitchen floor and/or under cooking equipment. 1) Observed grease build up on floor under cooking equipment’s 2) Observed missing tiles throughout establishment.”

“Interior of oven has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. 1) Observed interior of ovens soiled 2) Observed interior of smoker soiled 3 Observed interior of microwave soiled in service area.”

“Objectionable odors in bathroom or other areas of the establishment. Observed objectionable odor by mop sink.”

***LAS FAJITAS

2298 NORTH DIXIE HIGHWAY

BOCA RATON

ORDERED SHUT 10/1/20

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Wall soiled with accumulated black debris in dishwashing area.”

“Presence of insects. 4 dead insects. 1 near back door, 2 In dish area 1 near walk in.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 7 live roaches found in dish area. 2 on wall 5 under storage shelf in dish area containing tomatoes. Operator disposed of roaches, cleaned and sanitized area. 1 found on wall near back door.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. cooked chicken (49°F); cooked beef (53°F); milk (52°F); packaged beef (50°F); raw chicken (50°F); asada (51°F); fajitas (50°F); cooked mushrooms (52°F); sour cream (53°F); refried beans (58°F).”

***HOOK FISH AND CHICKEN

6201 WEST SUNRISE BLVD.

PLANTATION/SUNRISE

ORDERED SHUT 8/28/20

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 3 rodent droppings on stairs going to second floor storage pantry where dry goods are stored. 7 rodent droppings on the floor by boxes with single use containers in storage room in the second floor. 7 rodent droppings on the floor next to bag with flour in dry storage room by walk-in freezer. Operator cleaned and sanitized floors. Per operator pest control is done once per week.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 2 roaches inside microwave stored on shelf above flip top cooler in kitchen. Operator killed roaches and moved microwave outside of the building.”

“Fly sticky tape hanging over food/food preparation area/food-contact equipment. 4 sticky tapes hanging over food prep tables and three compartment sink in preparation room.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 2 flies landing on preparation table accords from three compartment sink. 1 fly on exterior back door. Operator killed flies and sanitized preparation table.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. 1) Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. 1-A) glass door desert display in front counter: homemade cheesecake (52°F - Cold Holding); conch salad (53°F - Cold Holding). Per operator foods have been in unit for 2 days and have not been removed. Observed a, Brent temperature 55°F. Advised operator not to store any TCS foods inside unit until it can maintain 41°F or less. See stop sale 1-B) Glassdoor cooler in prep area: coleslaw (47°F - Cold Holding); conch salad (50°F - Cold Holding). Per operator foods have been in unit for more than 24 hours and have not been removed. Observed ambient temperature at 50°F. See stop sale 2) Time/temperature control for safety food cooked/heated yesterday/on a previous day not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within a total of 6 hours. Food has been cooling overnight. In walk-in cooler: fried crispy chicken (44-47°F - Cooling overnight). Per operator foods were cooked yesterday at 7pm and placed on the walk-in cooler to cool overnight and have not been removed today. Observed foods cooling in deep container and covered. Advised operator to cool foods in shallow pans and uncovered. Time/temperature control for safety food cooked/heated yesterday/on a previous day not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within a total of 6 hours. Food has been cooling overnight. In walk-in cooler: fried crispy chicken (44-47°F - Cooling overnight). Per operator foods were cooked yesterday at 7pm and placed on the walk-in cooler to cool overnight and have not been removed today. Observed foods cooling in deep container and covered. Advised operator to cool foods in shallow pans and uncovered.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine around ice chute.”