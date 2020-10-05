Man injured in hit-and-run crash in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A man suffered a broken leg and severe injuries to his ear when he was struck by a car in Miramar, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred late Sunday night in the area of U.S. 441 and Pembroke Road.

According to Miramar police Sgt. Ty Shaw, the victim was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood by Miramar Fire Rescue.

The victim’s condition has not been released.

Shaw said the driver fled the scene after the crash.

Detectives do not yet have a description of the vehicle.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.