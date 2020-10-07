Police respond to report of shots fired near Fontainebleau Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police are responding to a scene near the Fontainebleau Miami Beach after receiving reports of possible shots fired Wednesday morning.

“Officers are in the area of 44 Street and Collins Avenue after receiving calls of possible shots fired from a vehicle,” Miami Beach police wrote on Twitter shortly after 8:30 a.m., adding that schools in the area have been placed on lockdown as a precaution.

POLICE: Officers are in the area of 44 Street and Collins Avenue after receiving calls of possible shots fired from a vehicle. We are still gathering information. No victims located at this time. We will provide updates as we have them. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) October 7, 2020

They followed up with a message that a possible victim was found near 74th Street, then said the victim might have suffered a laceration and not a gunshot wound, according to fire officials.

