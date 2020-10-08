First coronavirus case involving Miami-Dade public school student confirmed since schools reopened

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County on Thursday confirmed the first coronavirus case involving a Miami-Dade County public school student since schools reopened this week.

Students in Pre-K, kindergarten and first grade, along with students with special needs, returned to physical classrooms Monday, while students in other grades gradually returned throughout the week.

According to a news release from the school district, the student who tested positive for the virus attends William Lehman Elementary School.

“In accordance with Miami-Dade County Public Schools protocols, the student who tested positive will remain home until the Health Department provides clearance for a return to school,” the news release stated. “Following established contact tracing procedures, those who were identified as coming in close contact with the student have already been notified and will also remain home until they are also cleared.”

According to the school district, the entire school was sanitized early Thursday morning and parents and staff members were notified about the COVID-19 case.

School district officials remind parents to keep their children at home if they are feeling ill.

“We continue to urge parents to complete the at-home checklist we have made available, every day, prior to sending their kids to school,” the news release stated. “In addition, all M-DCPS employees are required to complete a daily health screening prior to entering our schools and facilities. As safety is our top priority, we will continue to enforce our preventative hygiene and social distancing measures.”

Meanwhile, Local 10 News discovered Wednesday that another student tested positive for COVID-19 at Downtown Doral Charter Elementary.

The charter school was temporarily shut down and a letter was sent to parents informing them about the case.

According to the letter, all school facilities received a deep cleaning in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Broward County Public Schools will begin its phased reopening on Friday.