Worker injured when front end loader falls from fourth floor of building in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – A worker was injured Friday morning when a front end loader fell from the fourth floor of a building that is under construction in Hallandale Beach, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred at 1936 S. Ocean Drive.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane said the operator was inside the front end loader when the incident occurred.

Building where Bobcat fell from. (WPLG)

Local 10 News reporter Jeff Weinsier was at the scene and said the piece of equipment had been hoisted to the fourth floor. He said the worker then got inside when it suddenly came crashing down.

Kane said the worker sustained minor injuries and was taken by ground to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center.