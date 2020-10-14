Police: Daughter finds father stabbed to death in Miami home

MIAMI – Police are investigating after an elderly man was found dead Wednesday morning inside his home in Miami.

Miami police spokesman Mike Vega confirmed that the victim’s daughter found him inside the home in the 2300 block of Southwest 22nd Terrace with an apparent stab wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not disclosed what part of the body was stabbed or whether they believe they know who stabbed the man.

