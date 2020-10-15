No injuries reported after crane topples over behind Pompano Beach school

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A crane collapsed on its side Thursday morning behind Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach.

Sky 10 was above the scene along Northwest Sixth Avenue and 10th Street as a portion of the crane was resting on a wall.

It appeared to have just missed hitting one of the school buildings.

According to a statement from Broward County Public Schools, the incident occurred around 6 a.m. prior to the start of the school day.

School officials said construction work was being done on a new building on campus when the incident occurred.

“The area of campus where the accident happened is not used by any students or school staff,” the statement read.

The operator was inside the crane at the time of the incident, but no injuries were reported.

School officials said an aluminum awning located next to the building that is under construction was damaged during the incident.

It’s unclear what caused the crane to collapse.