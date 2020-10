CORAL GABLES, Fla. – A Coral Gables bank was robbed Thursday afternoon, and the FBI is circulating photos in hopes of identifying the suspect seen on surveillance.

The robber entered the HSBC Bank branch at 2222 Ponce de Leon Blvd. around 4:50 p.m. and demanded money from an employee, investigators say.

Authorities are not releasing the amount of money that was taken, if any.

If anyone has information, they are urged to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.