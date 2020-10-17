Illegal U-turn leads deputy to 3 bags of suspicious gummy candy

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Marquiese Brown’s first mistake was making an illegal U-turn about 5 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies said.

Deputy William Guerra reported watching Brown, 28, of Miami, driving a Nissan Maxima on Oct. 16. He was on U.S. 1 near 55th Street in Marathon when Guerra stopped him, searched his car and reported finding three bags of suspicious gummy candies.

There were also several pills without a prescription. Deputies reported Guerra found 19.5 grams of Oxycodone, 11.1 grams of Tramadol, 7.1 grams of leaf marijuana, a marijuana grinder, a small baggie with cocaine residue and one glass pipe that tested positive for cocaine residue. The candy tested positive for marijuana.

Brown is facing charges of trafficking in Oxycodone, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.