Driver hits guardrail on I-75, exits car and is killed after running into traffic, FHP says

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A 31-year-old man died Saturday after being struck after running into traffic minutes after his car hit a guardrail.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver somehow lost control of the vehicle and collided with a guardrail before coming to rest on the grass while driving on northbound I-75 in the express lanes, just south of Sheridan Street (SR 822).

The driver, for some unknown reason, then exited the vehicle and ran into the roadway into lanes of traffic, where he was struck by a car. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

FHP is continuing its investigating. The victim’s name was not released. Two people in the second car were not injured.