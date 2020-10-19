‘Suspicious’ fire damages home, 2 vehicles in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a suspicious fire in Lauderhill that affected both a home and two vehicles.

The incident unfolded around 5 a.m. Monday in the 5800 block of Northwest 22nd Street.

Local 10 News photojournalist Sam Darbouze was at the scene and said it appears Lauderhill Fire Rescue crews used the Jaws of Life to pry open one of the vehicles after they extinguished the flames.

According to Lauderhill police Lt. Michael Santiago, the residents inside the home were awakened by the smell of smoke and realized that two of the cars in their driveway were engulfed in flames.

Santiago said the home also sustained some damage from the fire.

Six people were inside the house at the time, but no one was injured, he said.

Santiago said the fire appears to be suspicious and police and fire investigators remain at the scene trying to determine the cause.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700.

