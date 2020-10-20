Man says he was drugged and robbed by woman he met at South Florida casino

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A man visiting from Georgia ran into some tough luck at a South Florida casino, saying a woman he took back to his hotel room drugged him and robbed him of $9,000 in cash.

The encounter happened Sept. 11, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which released surveillance video and photos in hopes of identifying the flirty bandit.

The victim told investigators that he was enjoying a night of drinking and gambling with the woman he met at a casino and that she drove them to his Dania Beach hotel.

There, he says she encouraged him to “drink up” and the next thing he knew, he woke up the next morning noticing a white substance in his glass and the woman gone with his cash.

The surveillance video shows them approaching the man’s hotel room.

If you recognize the woman, you’re asked to call BSO’s Dania Beach Det. Taylor Smith at 954-518-0153. Or, you can remain anonymous by contacting Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.