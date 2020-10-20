Miami PD: Officer violated departmental policy by wearing Trump 2020 mask while in uniform

MIAMI – Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss an incident in which a police officer was photographed wearing a Trump 2020 face mask while in uniform at a polling location.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

Attorney Steve Simeonidis, who is the Chair of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party, tweeted a photo of the officer Tuesday, who he identified as Officer Daniel Ubeda.

He said Ubeda was wearing the mask, which read, “Trump 2020. No more bull****” at the polling location in Government Center.

Here is @CityofMiami Police Officer Daniel Ubeda, in full uniform with badge and gun wearing his Trump mask inside of the polling location in government center.



This is city funded voter intimidation.



Ubeda should be suspended immediately. pic.twitter.com/TbJxu6mcem — Steve Simeonidis (@stevesimeonidis) October 20, 2020

“This is city funded voter intimidation,” Simeonidis wrote.

Miami Commissioner Ken Russell said the incident was unacceptable and the Miami Police Department tweeted that the officer’s actions were a violation of departmental policy.

Unacceptable. I have been in touch with our police chief. There should be no police presence at polling locations unless they have been called for an emergency. There should be no political messaging as part of our officers’ uniforms. — Ken Russell Miami (@kenrussellmiami) October 20, 2020

“There should be no police presence at polling locations unless they have been called for an emergency,” Russell tweeted. “There should be no political messaging as part of our officers' uniforms.”