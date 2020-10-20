Police search for woman who fatally shot man in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A man has died after he was shot by a woman Tuesday morning in Hollywood, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported at an apartment complex in the 6700 block of Johnson Street.

According to Hollywood police, the victim and woman were known to each other, but authorities did not immediately disclose how they knew each other.

The man was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he died.

Police are still searching for the woman.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.