Officer injured, subject barricaded after police-involved shooting in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officers are investigating a police-involved shooting that took place in Miami-Dade County.

Authorities responded to the area near Ludlam Road and Southwest 20th Street early Tuesday evening.

According to police, a Miami-Dade police officer was shot in the ear while conducting an investigation and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

At least one person has barricaded themselves inside an apartment at the scene, police said.

SWAT units were called to assist.

Local 10 was at the scene and noticed two people being placed in the back of police vehicles. Officers have not said whether anyone has been taken into custody or detailed.

Witnesses who live inside the building told Local 10 they heard the fire alarm go off, then saw armed officers with shields enter the building.

Authorities said the officer who was shot is in stable condition.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.