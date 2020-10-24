American Airlines relaunches Boeing 737 Max flights from Miami to New York

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – American Airlines plans to debut a daily Boeing 737 Max passenger flight from Miami to New York City starting from Dec. 29. to Jan. 4.

Aviation regulators in the U.S. have yet to allow American Airlines to fly the 24 Max jets. The plan appears to be within reach. European regulators announced last week that the Max jets will be able to operate later this year.

While American Airlines waits for the Federal Aviation Administration’s updates on the Boeing recertification process, customers will be able to purchase the MIA to La Guardia flights on the Boeing 737 Max starting on Saturday.

FAA chief Steve Dickson walks around a Boeing 737 MAX, conducting a pre-flight check ahead of take-off from Boeing Field in Seattle on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Dickson, a pilot who flew for the military and Delta Air Lines, was expected to sit in the captains seat during a two-hour flight. The Max has been grounded since March 2019, after the second crash. (Mike Siegel/The Seattle Times via AP, Pool)

The airlines’ announcement is a step toward gradually returning the embattled aircraft to service after its worldwide grounding in March 2019. The decision followed the two crashes — the Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 —that left 346 people dead.

“Not a day goes by that I and my colleagues don’t think about the victims and their families, and our solemn responsibility to get this right," FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in a recent statement.