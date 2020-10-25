Police investigating death after responding to reports of shots fired in Brownsville

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Reports of a shooting inside a Miami-Dade County apartment building has led to a death investigation that spanned several hours.

It happened in Brownsville early Sunday morning near the corner of Northwest 50th Street and 24th Avenue.

Local 10′s cameras were rolling as Miami-Dade police detectives searched the area for clues.

They appeared to focus their energy on a ground-floor unit before leaving with several bags of evidence.

A K-9 unit was also observed at the crime scene to assist with the investigation.

Police have yet to confirm the details of the case, but Local 10 learned that one person died as a result of this incident. A county medical examiner was brought to the scene, removing a body several hours after arriving.