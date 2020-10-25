Woman wanted for DUI manslaughter in Broward County picked up in Pennsylvania

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. – A woman accused of causing a fatal crash on Interstate 95 in Pompano Beach a year ago was picked up in Pennsylvania and is now behind bars.

A task force for the Berks County Sheriff’s office said Armide Armand was seen leaving her residence in Reading, Pa., and was stopped at a convenience store not far from her home.

She was arrested on a charge of DUI manslaughter, according to Berks County Sheriff Eric J. Weaknecht, and will be extradited back to Florida.

A 42-year-old man was killed in the crash on Oct. 13, 2019, which happened shortly after 6 a.m. on a Sunday in the northbound lanes of I-95 just south of Atlantic Boulevard. Armand, who was 20-years-old at the time, was driving a 2008 Saturn Vue and the victim, Ariond Noezile, of Pompano Beach, was in a 1995 Isuzu Rodeo, when the crash sent both SUVs onto the grassy shoulder of the interstate.

Armand, who was a resident of Miami Gardens at the time, was not seriously injured.

Weaknecht said his office’s U.S. Marshal Task Force received information that Armand, who was wanted for felony DUI Manslaughter by Broward County authorities, was in the area and put her under surveillance.

She was taken into custody without incident.