Florida gas prices dropping ‘as COVID concerns creep back’

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

Gas prices could continue to fall as demand shrinks amid the coronavirus pandemic.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Driving around this weekend, you may have noticed some gas prices under $2. The prices at the pump could sink even lower as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, experts say.

“Sub-$2 gas prices are beginning to pop up in various Florida cities,” said Mark Jenkins, a spokesman for the American Automobile Association. “Pump prices are drifting lower as COVID concerns creep back into the fuel market. Gasoline demand is already 15% lower than this time last year. Meanwhile, fuel supplies remain strong. It’s possible the state average could dip below $2 a gallon in the coming weeks. If that happens, it would be the first time since June.”

Heading into Monday morning, Florida’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $2.08, according to AAA — 4.5 cents less than a week ago and 33 cents lower than at this time last year.

AAA says the state’s average gas price has declined each of the past 22 days for a total discount of 11 cents.

Punta Gorda has the lowest average gas price in the state at $1.96, with West Palm Beach sitting at the highest ($2.22).

The averages in Miami-Dade and Broward counties are just under $2.11 on Monday morning.

