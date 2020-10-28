MIAMI – Banksy has developed a worldwide reputation as a professional prankster. He often uses the element of surprise as part of his public satirical messages to people in power.

This is why it’s out of character that the artist entrust a little known Miami-based artist to announce “the unveiling” of his artwork at 11 a.m. on Friday at a neglected building in Miami-Dade County.

The news release to reporters has some instructions: “If you think you know what to expect, however, think again, as the nature of the artwork will change abruptly. So keep your eyes peeled, get a good view on the western-facing wall."

The former hospital at 17300 NW 7 Ave., in Miami Gardens is a local graffiti “penit” that is visible to drivers on the Florida Turnpike and Interstate 95. A 21-year-old California man of Mexican descent recently fell to his death there.

Joël James, a Miami artist who uses the “Alien Observers” pseudonym, signed a news release announcing Banksy’s “surprise mural to get Miamians to the vote!” There was no mention of this alleged announcement on Banksy’s Instagram.

Banksy’s recent political art includes the “Louise Michel,” a rescue ship with the image of a girl who is holding on to a heart-shaped safety float. The 98-foot ship followed his “Walled Off Hotel,” a building in Bethlehem with views of the West Bank wall.

Activists had been using Banksy’s “Louise Michel” to rescue refugees in the Mediterranean Sea until last week when “growing restrictions imposed on civil rescue ships” put a stop to the operation.

Earlier this year, Banksy’s “Forgive Us Our Trespassing” sold for $8.3 million at Sotheby’s in Hong Kong and “Show Me the Monet” sold for $9.8 million at Sotheby’s in London.

Banksy hasn’t officially confirmed his identity, so this often lends itself to impersonators and false allegations of proxy artists. Contemporary art experts are only certain that the artist’s vandalism began in Bristol, England, and that he uses his Pest Control Office to authenticate his work.