Youth track coach now facing 2 more sexual battery charges

MIAMI – Darius Lawshea, the well-known coach of the Miami Gardens Xpress track club, is already in jail facing charges of allegedly raping and molesting two young girls. On Wednesday, more charges have been filed against him for similar allegations.

Lawshea was arrested by Miami Gardens police on Sunday and charged with sexual battery of a 14-year-old a decade ago and molestation of another minor last year.

He’s now also facing a case out of Miami Gardens from 2012 and one out of Miami Shores from this summer.

In total, he now faces four counts of sexual battery, four counts of lude and lascivious molestation of a minor and one charge of taking obscene pictures of a minor.

There are now four victims making allegations that span from 2010 through this past summer, and investigators believe there could be even more victims out there.

The Miami Gardens Xpress track club posted the following statement on social media:

“We are aware of the recent allegations against one of our coaches, and we understand the seriousness of the claims. At this time we have no comment regarding the allegations and ask that you keep our MGX families, athletes and coaches in your prayers.”

