School bus driver saves 5 children from fire in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. – A school bus driver rescued a group of children when the bus caught on fire on Thursday afternoon in Davie, police said.

The fire started in the back of the bus while the driver was on State Road 84 East near Hiatus Road, according to Sarah Andeara, a spokeswoman for the Davie Police Department.

“The driver quickly pulled the school bus over and evacuated 5 children,” Andeara wrote in a news release.

Davie Fire Rescue personnel extinguished the flames while police officers temporarily blocked traffic. No one was injured