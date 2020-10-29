South Florida hospitals on alert after warning of cyber attacks

MIAMI, Fla. – Several federal agencies are warning that U.S. hospitals and healthcare systems are under an increased cyber security threat. The agencies said they have “credible information” that cybercriminals are taking new aim at healthcare providers and public health agencies as the coronavirus pandemic reaches new heights.

South Florida representatives of area hospital-care systems said although they haven’t been made aware that they are specific targets of cyber attacks, they are being vigilant.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), issued the warnings that computer attacks are specifically targeting health-care systems.

The FBI, CISA and HHS issued an advisory that described tactics, techniques, and procedures used by cybercriminals against targets in the Healthcare and Public Health Sector to infect systems with Ryuk ransomware for financial gain, according to its report.

A spokesperson at Jackson Memorial confirmed to Local 10 that they have not, at this time, seen unusual activity. The University of Miami sent out a warning about the cyber threat advising university system users to be on alert. They emphasized that the threat did not specifically mention UM’s health system, but warned all UM users that anyone on the network could be a source of entry to the entire system

In its alert, UM reminded people to take common-sense precautions.

Do not not open documents or attachments from an unknown source.

Do not click on any links that are sent to you from an unknown source.

Ransomware attacks can have crippling affects on hospital systems knocking their IT completely offline at a time when so many are struggling caring for people during the pandemic.

Key findings from the report are:

CISA, FBI, and HHS assess malicious cyber actors are targeting the HPH Sector with Trickbot malware, often leading to ransomware attacks, data theft, and the disruption of healthcare services.

These issues will be particularly challenging for organizations within the COVID-19 pandemic; therefore, administrators will need to balance this risk when determining their cybersecurity investments.

(See the complete report here: Issued October 28, 2020: Ransomware activity targeting healthcare and public health sector.)