8 restaurants make Dirty Dining list, 5 with rodent issues!

Inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation ordered restaurants in Parkland, Boca Raton, Hollywood, Miami Lakes, Coconut Creek and Oakland Park shut last week.

The Beverly Hills Cafe in Cooper City was ordered shut early last month, but the state’s computer system was down and it just popped up on our end.

Rodent issues were found inside five places on this week’s list.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***PETER PAN DINER

1216 EAST OAKLAND PARK BLVD.

OAKLAND PARK

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 10/27/20

19 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. -40 droppings in drink storage room next to dry storage on drink shelves.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. -5 roaches behind knife magnetic strip holder above meat carving table across from cook line.”

***THAI DELI

2119 HOLLYWOOD BLVD.

HOLLYWOOD

ORDERED SHUT 10/30/20

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Approximately 18 rodent droppings on floor, approximately 3 rodent droppings on shelf in storage room by back door. Storage room contains canned goods, rice in plastic containers, and bottles of sauces. Approximately 30 rodent droppings in restroom.”

“Exterior door has a gap at the threshold that opens to the outside. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Raw animal food stored over ready-to-eat food. Raw fish stored over tea in glass door unit. Operator stored all items properly.”

“Menu does not identify which items contain raw or undercooked animal foods covered by the consumer advisory. Bowl items and sushi items.”

***INKANTO PERUVIAN CUISINE

1672 EAST OAKLAND PARK BLVD.

OAKLAND PARK

ORDERED SHUT 10/26/20

23 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 3/10/20

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. -15 rodent droppings on shelf in dining area above food takeout containers -10 rodent droppings on floor under flip top cooler at front counter -10 on floor under hand wash sink in wait station -30 on floor behind bar 10 on soda and cutlery shelf in kitchen -7 on single service shelf on top of unwrapped toilet paper and paper towels.”

“Objectionable odors in WIC. (WALK IN COOLER).”

“Toxic substance/chemical stored by or with food. Can of Raid on shelf above cooking oil.”

“Employee failed to wash hands before putting on gloves to initiate a task working with food. -Employee placed on new gloves when switching from cutting raw fish to cooking with no hand wash. -Employee placed on new gloves in between clearing tables with no hand wash.”

***BLUE AGAVE OF PARKLAND

7619 NORTH STATE ROAD 7

PARKLAND

ORDERED SHUT 10/29/20

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. -Observed over 50 rodent droppings on shelf inside dry storage room where pots and pans are stored. Dry storage is located next to triple sink. Dry storage room does not have a door. -observed over 15 rodent droppings on lid container where tortillas are stored. Inside dry storage next to triple sink also located inside dry storage room next to triple sink. Operator cleaned and sanitized area.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Grilled vegetables 106° at counter next to grill under no temperature control. Food outside temperature less than 3 hours. Chef reheated to 176° Steam table at cook line: cooked rice 112°. Observed double panned in unit with water level low. Operator added more water to table, reheated foods. Now 173°.”

***FROSTY’S LAB NITROGEN YOGURT & ICE CREAM

15348 NW 79TH STREET

MIAMI LAKES

ORDERED SHUT 10/29/20

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 8 live flies on wall located at the front line.”

“Interior of microwave soiled with encrusted food debris.”

***TROY’S BARBEQUE

1198 NORTH DIXIE HIGHWAY

BOCA RATON

ORDERED SHUT 10/29/20

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 11/20/19

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Approximately 60 live flies at restroom doors in dining room Approximately 40 live flies at wall and ceiling at entrance to bar in dining room Approximately 10 live flies at back wall behind bar in the dining room 2 live flies on hanging sign over sandwich station in dining room 5 live flies at inside of front door in dining room Approximately 10 live flies on windows in dining room Approximately 10 live flies on shelves and bottles on dry storage rack in kitchen.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use due to items stored in the sink. At triple sink hand sink, bleach and scrub pads stored in sink. Items removed.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

***FIREGRILLS

4400 WEST SAMPLE ROAD

COCONUT CREEK

ORDERED SHUT 10/27/20

4 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Approximately 7 small flying insects flying around mop sink next to dry storage rack in prep area. 2 small flying insects landing on box of lids in dry storage area in prep area. 3 small flying insects flying around dry storage rack in kitchen/prep area. 3 small flying insects landing on rack of dry storage in prep area/kitchen. 3 small flying insects landing on prep table where juice makers are stored in kitchen. Approximately 14 small flying insects landing on exterior of juice maker in kitchen. Approximately 10 small flying insects hiding in bowls and cups stored under prep table in prep area in kitchen. 1 small flying insect on wall of exterior of walk-in cooler in kitchen. 3 small flying insects on box stored over ice machine by walk-in cooler in kitchen. 3 small flying insects landing on wall over three compartment sink in dishwasher area. 3 small flying insects under three compartment sink in dishwasher area.”

***BEVERLY HILLS CAFE

5544 SOUTH FLAMINGO ROAD

COOPER CITY

ORDERED SHUT 10/8/20

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 20 rodent droppings on bottom shelf of storage rack where dry storage are being stored in food prep area. 5 rodent droppings on prep table where clean and sanitized cutting boards are stored. Observed 2 rodent droppings under drink storage rack next to walk in cooler Observed 5 rodent droppings on top of syrup boxes in drink storage area next to walk in cooler in kitchen area Observed approximately 10 rodent droppings under three compartment sink.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 3 live roaches are shelve directly over prep table next to three compartment sink.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 20 live flies behind mixture in kitchen prep area.”

“Accumulation of food debris/soil residue on hand wash sink. 1) Observed hand wash sink close to dish machine soiled 2) Observed under prepped table soil.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed cut chicken 52°F in true reach in cooler on cook line . Per operator chicken has been in cooler since 10/04/2020.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. 1) Observed tomatoes wedges (72°F - Cold Holding) on cook line . Operator placed on ice. Corrective Action Taken 2) Observed cut chicken 52°F in true reach in cooler on cook line . Per operator chicken has been in cooler since 10/04/2020.”