Police chase, bailout ends with suspects detained in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A police chase that started in Miami-Dade County and ended in Broward County created an active scene on Sheridan Street in Hollywood around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Sky 10 was over the scene as the driver exited off of Interstate 95, then stopped the car. Someone bailed out of a black Mercedes-Benz sedan and took off running in a residential area.

According to reports on the ground, a K-9 unit sniffed out the suspect hiding in a shed.

Two men were seen handcuffed on the side of the road on Sheridan Street.

Local 10 is on the scene gathering information as to what led to this chase and arrests.

(Stay tuned to Local10 and Local 10.com for the latest updates.)

SIGN UP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS