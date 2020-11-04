BSO: Woman killed after 2 men exchange gunfire at Dania Beach bar

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bar shooting that left one woman dead early Wednesday morning.

The shooting occurred shortly before 3 a.m. at Rookies Ale House off Griffin Road in Dania Beach.

According to BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, an argument broke out between two men inside the bar, which escalated to a shooting that killed the female bystander.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel responded to the bar and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released as authorities work to notify her next of kin.

A BSO news release stated that the names of the two men involved in the incident are also being temporarily withheld.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call BSO Homicide Detective Samantha Cottam at 954-321-4544. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest.