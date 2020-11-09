Schools in Miami-Dade and Broward to reopen Tuesday

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Schools in Miami-Dade and Broward counties will resume teaching on Tuesday.

The announcements were made late Monday afternoon.

.@browardschools campuses will be open and will operate at their regular schedule on Tues., Nov. 10. The School Board Meeting & Workshop will take place as scheduled. Wed., Nov. 11, 2020 remains a scheduled day off for all students and staff in observance of Veterans Day. pic.twitter.com/qSmpAUZhVd — Supt Runcie (@RobertwRuncie) November 9, 2020

In Miami-Dade County, 17 schools will hold online-only classes.

A list of 16 of those schools can be seen in the tweet below:

Learning resumes at all @MDCPS schools tomorrow, November 10. Sixteen schools listed below, where we observed community flooding and access challenges, will pivot to My School Online for the day. Families/employees are being notified via automated messages. #Eta pic.twitter.com/RISTiwETx7 — Miami-Dade Schools (@MDCPS) November 9, 2020

Joella C. Good Elementary was also added to the list of schools that will be online-only on Tuesday.

All schools in Miami-Dade and Broward were closed Monday due to Tropical Storm Eta.

A decision on what to do about Tuesday in Miami-Dade was delayed mainly because of flooding issues in different parts of Miami-Dade County, according to Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, and not because the schools were not ready to open.

The vast majority of @MDCPS schools are reporting a high level of readiness to reopen on Tuesday. However, community flooding issues may pose access challenges at a few schools. Announcement will be made later today regarding Tuesday’s operations. pic.twitter.com/IM3ZqTvgb3 — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) November 9, 2020

Tropical Storm Eta is estimated to have dropped over a foot of rain on South Florida between Sunday and Monday.