Schools in Miami-Dade and Broward to reopen Tuesday

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Schools in Miami-Dade and Broward counties will resume teaching on Tuesday.

The announcements were made late Monday afternoon.

In Miami-Dade County, 17 schools will hold online-only classes.

A list of 16 of those schools can be seen in the tweet below:

Joella C. Good Elementary was also added to the list of schools that will be online-only on Tuesday.

All schools in Miami-Dade and Broward were closed Monday due to Tropical Storm Eta.

A decision on what to do about Tuesday in Miami-Dade was delayed mainly because of flooding issues in different parts of Miami-Dade County, according to Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, and not because the schools were not ready to open.

Tropical Storm Eta is estimated to have dropped over a foot of rain on South Florida between Sunday and Monday.

