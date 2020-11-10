Woman, 54, dies after fire sparks inside North Miami home

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A 54-year-old woman died Tuesday at a hospital after a fire sparked inside her home in North Miami, authorities confirmed.

The fire was reported early Tuesday morning in the area of Northwest 120th Terrace and First Avenue.

North Miami police Detective LaShundra Jones said it’s unclear whether the victim’s death was caused by smoke inhalation or burns from the fire.

She said the fire appeared to be due to some kind of electrical issue, however the incident remains under investigation.

No other details have been released.