Broward County dealing with clogged storm drains, backed up wastewater systems after Eta

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Broward County residents are still dealing with flooding issues two days after Tropical Storm Eta pulled away from South Florida.

Part of the problem is clogged storm drains.

Pembroke Pines resident Stacey Miller told Local 10′s Madeleine Wright that she can’t get to her mailbox without getting wet.

The road in front of her townhouse in the Parkview subdivision of Towngate is one of many areas flooded.

“Everyone has dogs in this neighborhood. It’s really hard to walk them,” she said.

Heavy rain and wind from Tropical Storm Eta hit western Broward especially hard.

Even though the storm’s over, the high water that’s left behind makes it hard for folks to leave their homes.

“This is unbelievable. If I didn’t have an SUV, I could not have gone to work. I work at the hospital,” Pembroke Pines resident Blair Stanton said.

The line separating the lake from the road has been blurred on Northwest 155th Avenue in Pembroke Pines because the water level is so high.

“The association sent out a letter or an email saying that the Broward drainage district and another company are pumping out as much as possible,” Miller said.

Elsewhere in Pines, the water got into people’s cars and homes, and even backed up toilets and bath tubs, forcing businesses to close.

“We couldn’t flush, so we couldn’t have anybody in here,” Don Terrien, of Golden Crown Billiards, said.

According to a city of Hollywood news release, “the Southern Regional Wastewater treatment plant operated by the City of Hollywood that serves six cities and portions of Broward County usually processes less than 55 million gallons of wastewater per day, but due to the storm is experiencing flows of well over 100 million gallons.”

City officials say the massive amount of groundwater and storm water is infiltrating wastewater systems and creating backups.

“Customers of the Southern Regional Wastewater Plant in Hollywood, Pembroke Pines, Dania Beach, Hallandale Beach, Miramar, Pembroke Park and southern Broward County are being asked to reduce their use of water as much as possible for the next two days to help reduce pressure on the system,” the news release stated.

Here is how residents can reduce water usage:

Reduce length of showers

Limit flushing of toilets

Do not run dishwasher

Do not do laundry

Fort Lauderdale’s Melrose Park neighborhood is also dealing with poor drainage.

“I missed the road. Water so high,” one man said.

The floodwater is a hazard for drivers and pedestrians.

“I seen a girl just walking by and all of the sudden, she just disappeared. She actually fell into a deep hole from, I guess, the mud,” one woman said.

The South Florida Water Management District is monitoring the canal levels and says the water level is going down, but it could take days for all the water to recede.