Will Biden be the one to push Maduro out? Venezuelans in Miami and Caracas hope so

MIAMI – From Caracas to Miami, Venezuelans and their Venezuelan-American relatives are eagerly awaiting the U.S. shift in foreign policy that will come next year when President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

Although President Donald Trump hasn’t granted Venezuelan migrants a Temporary Protected Status and Biden’s immigration policies were more likely to allow a TPS, many Venezuelan-American voters in Miami-Dade sided with Trump. Some did so out of fear that Biden was going to support Maduro.

Emmanuel Rincón is a Venezuelan attorney and author. The Miami-Dade County resident is the managing editor of El American, a bilingual news site that covers Latin American politics. He said Venezuelan-American voters are siding with the Republican Party because Democrats want “big taxes” to set up a “welfare state."

“The Venezuelans know that this doesn’t work,” Rincón said.

The lawyer with a master’s degree in finance @MartinLitwak, specialized in tax matters and estate planning, spoke with El American to analyze the economic proposal of the Biden-Harris formula:@rondon_EA26 https://t.co/swrZukX5b2 — Emmanuel Rincón (@EmmaRincon) November 12, 2020

There is a lot of fear. In an ad on YouTube that was published about a week before the election, Trump’s campaign claimed that Nicolas Maduro’s supporters were backing Biden. The ad was in line with Trump’s strategy in South Florida of associating Biden, a centrist who does not support socialism, with Chavistas.

“We will work, hopefully, to resume decent, sincere, direct channels of dialogue between the future government of Joe Biden,” Maduro said on Sunday during a televised speech after congratulating Biden on his victory.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration accused Maduro of narcotrafficking, and there is a $15 million reward for information leading to Maduro’s arrest. Maduro has the support of China, Russia, Iran, Turkey and Cuba. Under Trump’s sanctions on Venezuela and Iran, the U.S. became the world’s largest producer of crude in 2018. That will likely change with Biden.

The U.S. deemed Maduro’s May 2018 reelection fraudulent. Maduro and Trump ended diplomatic relations January 2019. Trump recognized Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s interim president and he has used his executive power to tighten sanctions against him and his allies. Venezuelans fear Biden won’t even though more than 60 other countries do. Guaidó also congratulated Biden on his victory.

Biden has said he wants a path back to diplomacy with OPEC-member Venezuela, which holds the largest oil reserves in the world, but as a centrist, it is highly likely that he will also want Maduro to step down and allow free elections. The uncertainty is fueling fear in Caracas.

Pedro Urruchurtu is the international affairs coordinator for Vente Venezuela, the liberal political party founded by María Corina Machado, a former presidential candidate and former member of Venezuela’s National Assembly.

“Obviously, the interim government should be worried now because a change in U.S. administration could mean that the Maduro regime is no longer treated as a former regime, but as a dictator with whom the U.S. should negotiate,” Urruchurtu said.