Man punched his girlfriend, ran from officers and was hit and killed by train, police say

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – A man was hit by a train and killed after running from the scene of a domestic violence incident Tuesday morning in Miami Shores, police say.

According to Miami-Dade police, the 23-year-old man and his girlfriend were at a store on Biscayne Boulevard, near NE 90th Street, when he punched her. Multiple witnesses called 911, and officers arrived shortly after 6 a.m. to find injuries on the woman’s face.

Police say they tried to talk to the man, but he ran away and, not realizing a southbound train was coming, was struck.

The impact was so violent that it dismembered his body.

It is unknown whether the train was a passenger train or a freight train because it kept going, police say.

The man’s name has not been released as his family is being notified of his death.

Yellow crime scene tape has blocked the area around the train tracks for hours Tuesday as police carry out their investigation.

