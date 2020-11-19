After cars get damaged, Hallandale Beach considers tightening requirements for demolitions

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – After a demolition damaged neighboring cars in Hallandale Beach, officials moved quickly to try to prevent that from happening again.
During a Wednesday night online commission meeting, Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy F. Cooper told commissioners the situation at 1928 S. Ocean Dr. was concerning.
“We have a lot of demolitions going on throughout the city,” Cooper said.
In response, commissioners voted unanimously to direct staff to review the city’s demolition requirements.
Cooper said there is a need to do so because the company that worked on the problematic demolition was operating within the perimeters of what is allowed. She also said she has a commitment from the new developer to clean things up.
Meanwhile, residents at the Taromina Apartments were still waiting to get their cars fixed on Thursday afternoon. One car has a crack on the windshield. Other cars have what appears to be cement, which could eat at the finish of the paint.