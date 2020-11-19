After cars get damaged, Hallandale Beach considers tightening requirements for demolitions

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – After a demolition damaged neighboring cars in Hallandale Beach, officials moved quickly to try to prevent that from happening again.

During a Wednesday night online commission meeting, Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy F. Cooper told commissioners the situation at 1928 S. Ocean Dr. was concerning.

“We have a lot of demolitions going on throughout the city,” Cooper said.

In response, commissioners voted unanimously to direct staff to review the city’s demolition requirements.

Cars outside Hallandale Beach apartment building damaged by debris from neighboring demolition site

Cooper said there is a need to do so because the company that worked on the problematic demolition was operating within the perimeters of what is allowed. She also said she has a commitment from the new developer to clean things up.

Meanwhile, residents at the Taromina Apartments were still waiting to get their cars fixed on Thursday afternoon. One car has a crack on the windshield. Other cars have what appears to be cement, which could eat at the finish of the paint.