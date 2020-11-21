Police investigating fatal early-morning stabbing in the middle of busy South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police in Miami Beach are investigating a deadly stabbing.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. officers responded to the area of 7th Street and Collins Ave. after receiving calls of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim with an apparent stab wound to the chest. The victim died on the scene.

Detectives began interviewing several possible witnesses to determine what transpired in the moments leading up to the stabbing.

The subject has been described as a black male in his late 20′s or early 30′s.

The victim has not yet been identified. He is a black male and is also believed to be in his late 20′s or early 30′s.

During this investigation, a separate crime scene unfolded just a few blocks away near the intersection of Collins Ave. and 10th Street.

A suspect tried to snatch the chain off a man who was standing outside with a group of people.

The subject then fled, and officers took him into custody. During the chase, police said a gun fell out of the man’s pocket.

Crime scene outside Essex House Hotel in Miami Beach. (WPLG)

Police began roping off the area, and fire rescue workers arrived to treat the victim, who appeared to show officers the broken chain that the subject tried to steal, outside of Essex House Hotel.

Anyone with information on the fatal stabbing is urged to contact Miami Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.