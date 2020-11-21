School bus driver flees on foot after crash, leaves son in car, police say

MIAMI, Fla. – A school bus driver who was in a Chevrolet Camaro when she was involved in a crash, bailed out of her car leaving her 15-year-old son behind, according to police.

Miami-Dade Police Department said Shawanna Latisha Aaron, 47, of Miami, was behind the wheel of the 2019 black Camaro traveling southbound on U.S. 1 approaching Southwest 112 Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 5, at 11:34 p.m. , Labor Day Weekend. It was then that she was involved in a crash, which police say resulted in injuries and in which she was at fault.

Police said after the cras, she fled the scene on foot leaving a 15-year-old boy in the car. According to the arrest report, the victims of the crash were able to take pictures of Aaron sitting in the driver’s seat before she took off. On Oct. 30, she was positively identified by two victims in separate photo lineups.

The arrest report said that on Friday, police met with Aaron and told her that the crash investigation had concluded.

Police told her it was now the beginning of a criminal investigation. They asked her who the boy was in the car and she confirmed it was her son, police reported.

Aaron was arrested Friday on charges of leaving the scene of a crash and child neglect.